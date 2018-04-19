Plastic is on its way out on Waiheke, if a group of environmentally conscience advocates and entrepreneurs has anything to say about it.

Charlie MacLean, who helped found advocacy group Straw Free Waiheke, has already convinced 36 Waiheke bars, restaurants, wineries and venues to ditch plastic straws altogether with the help of friend Julia Leporace, after they organised an anti-straw petition earlier this year signed by 492 island residents.

Around the same time, friend and fellow environmentalist Anna Dawson started Plastic Free Pantry, an online store offering kitchen staples delivered around the island in compostable paper bags, to help people switch from plastic in their own homes. • Richard Jone

