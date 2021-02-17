Waiheke’s wāhine anglers made the most of great fishing conditions to land a haul of big kingis on Valentine’s Day.

All three of the top weights in Waiheke Boating and Recreation Club’s Waiheke Wāhine competition would have taken top prize last year with Sarah-Lee Edmonds proving to be queen of the scales with her 15.96kg catch of the day landing her the trophy and $300 top prize.

Second and third places (and $200 and $100 prizes) went to Gemma Muggleston and Justine Rudolph for their 8.9kg and 8.8kg kingis, and there were also prizes for Taylah Soper and Amanda and Alysha McPhail in the mystery and average weight categories.•