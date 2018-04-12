Last Saturday, four teams from Waiheke went to Ponsonby to warm up for the rugby season in a sevens tournament. With teams from all over Auckland participating on a hot autumn day on some fast running fields, we were a little unsure of what to expect.

The teams stepped up to play after an early start on the SeaLink ferry and worked their way through four pool games. The competition was fierce and the pace was fast but our teams did well. • Nathan Musson

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!