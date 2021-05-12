RSA women toast to 35 years

The women’s section of the Waiheke Returned Services Association celebrated 35 years on Wednesday 5 May. The Ostend War Memorial Hall was packed with members from near and far who gathered to share stories and recognize special contributions to the community.

The RSA National Women’s Association president and secretary presented life membership badges and certificates, as well as long service awards to members who have worked tirelessly to support those in their communities.

Every day the RSA movement helps all service personnel and their families get the support they need. The women’s section offers a range of welfare and support services to members and the wider community.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association comprises 182 local RSAs around the country – each an entity in their own right – with over 100,000 members in total. Waiheke is home to 159 RSA members; 55 are part of the women’s section.

The RSA was formed in New Zealand in 1916 by returning Anzacs during World War One to provide support and comfort for service men and women and their families. Anyone is welcome to join. Visit www.waihekersa.co.nz for further information. •