Year Four pupils at Waiheke Primary School were presented with beautiful dictionaries on Monday by local Rotarians Sherryn El Bakary (past president), Nicola Hambly (current youth director) and Louis Kinsler (next youth director).

Dictionaries in schools is a global initiative of past Rotary President, Bill Boyd who was a New Zealander. The Usborne illustrated dictionary contains over 1000 colour illustrations and is a drive from Rotary for literacy development as a major goal worldwide.

The funding comes from Waiheke Rotary Club events including the Wharf to Wharf run, Onetangi Beach Races and King of the Bays.

Each pupil receives a dictionary from the Rotarians who explain what Rotary is and what it does within communities. They are also informed about grants they can apply for if they need assistance with fundraising or sporting activities.

Rotary meets on Monday nights at the Surfdale Bowling Club and is always looking for new recruits. Every Monday there’s a speaker, dinner, planning and discussion about fundraising for the Waiheke Community.

If you’re interested in joining please contact Sherryn on 027 475 5316 or Nicola on 021 642 052.

Dictionaries will be given to Te Huruhi Primary students on Friday 23 June at 11am.

A cheque will also be distributed to Waiheke High School for its Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. • Nicola Hambly