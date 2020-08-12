Rocky Bay gets comedy spotlight

Get ready for another five weeks of serious comedy with Waiheke Comedy’s next big stage soap, Rocky Baywatch which is set to storm the Artworks Theatre from 25 August.

Having already had a smash hit with their first stage soap opera Ostenders earlier in the year, Waiheke Comedy’s performance team, Quip! is frothing at the suds to put their unique blend of wacky melodrama and exaggerated tropes back on stage.

This time, however, the action is set to take place in Rocky Bay and, if the name is anything to go by, there is sure to be all sorts of dramatic lifeguard action mixed in with over-the-top soapy drama.

“We really wanted to bring another soap to the stage, but we wanted to keep it fresh with a new story and new people. Rocky Bay is such a great setting because it oozes character and there’s so much there to work with,” says Zephir Delamore who played the popular Pierre in Ostenders.

Returning to direct the show is Lori Dungey of ConArtists, a veteran improviser who, along with Ostenders director and Shortland Street producer Oliver Driver, was involved in one of New Zealand’s first ever improvised stage soaps, Trash Café, which ran for several years.

“Lori has over 30 years of experience in the improv field and she is a joy to work with. Not to mention she is one funny lady,” says Quip!’s Linda Savage.

