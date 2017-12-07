There’s been an outpouring of grief after Blanca, a beloved white goose who lived at Matiatia, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Local Oneroa resident Norma Cross found Blanca during a walk at around 8am.

“She was a real part of the furniture down there and a beautiful animal – I’m very sad,” she said.

The bird was well known to many on the island for her distinctive appearance.

The news prompted many social media posts with residents expressing unhappiness over the loss, with some looking for a culprit after early information suggested Blanca was killed by a dog.

People vented their frustration over a lack of animal management on the island and the threats that dogs pose to native wildlife including nesting little penguins.

There was intense interest in the circumstances of Bianca’s death until vets confirmed she had in fact died of natural causes.

Michell Hopkins, manager of Waiheke Island Society for the Care of Animals (Wisca), nevertheless thought it timely to remind owners of their legal responsibility to keep pets under control.

“People consider their animals to be under control because they can see them, but horrific injuries can be caused by dogs.”

