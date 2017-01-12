Start the New Year off by stretching those laughing muscles at the first Waiheke Comedy Show of 2017. Headlining the show is Rhys Mathewson, who in 2010 at the age of 19 became the youngest winner ever of the Billy T Award.

Since returning from touring the UK for several years, Rhys has done shows such as Best Bits and AotearoHA, but is perhaps best known from the TV3 satire show 7 Days, where comedians make jokes about the news of the week and each other.

Past reviews have called him “a delightful comedy mastermind with a way of turning bollocks into absolute genius” and “ferociously talented.”

Rhys is known to have an energy and youthful take on complex issues, and with a decade of experience, he is among the very best performing stand ups in the country right now.

The Waiheke Comedy Show featuring Rhys Mathewson is on Saturday 21 January at Artworks Theatre. As usual, the Waiheke Comedy crew will support with improvised ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought from www.artworkstheatre.org.nz for $20, or at the door for $25. • Emma Haas