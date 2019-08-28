Gleaming fire engines lined Weka Road when the Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade turned out to mark the reopening of the Oneroa Fire Station on Saturday 17 August.

In opening the ceremony, fire chief Bruce Sciascia acknowledged the contribution of bequests that had enabled the station to be refurbished and thanked Fire and Emergency New Zealand who had run the renovation process.

The station had continued to be operational throughout the upgrade which had been challenging, he said, but they got through it.

Area commander Geoff Purcell said that only with a strong brigade such as Waiheke’s, where there are contributions from the community, can the service go over and beyond providing the basic facilities at a station.

