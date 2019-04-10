The skill of turning leftovers from the bottom of the fridge into gourmet dishes will be celebrated on Wednesday 17 April at the annual Great Big Rescued Food Cook-Off.

Last year 40 wannabe chefs donned their aprons and turned food destined for landfill into delectable three-course meals at the Kai Conscious event, says organiser Kristin Busher.

“Instead of hosting a workshop on how to best reuse and store food, we wanted to mix it up and be as hands-on as we could, so this is where the cook-off idea was born,” says Kristin.

“The community is invited to take part in a night of competitive bottom of the fridge, saved from landfill, loving your leftovers, cooking goodness.”

Participants will be put into groups and any level of cooking knowledge is welcome, from beginners to professional chefs. Dishes will be judged by world famous on Waiheke celebrity chefs Dame Edna Child and Jon O’Shea. There will be prizes and once prepared, the food will be enjoyed as a shared feast. The evening starts at 6.30pm at the Sustainability Centre. There is a suggested $10 entry fee.

“We encourage people to get involved. It’s a great way to learn new cooking ideas, meet new people and reduce the environmental and financial impact that food waste brings,” says Kristin.

To register contact info@wrt.org.nz or call 372 2915. •