Records were broken at Waiheke High School’s annual athletics day last Thursday.

Ashley Mutize broke the record for the long jump with 5.60 metres. Jayda Pocock broke three records: throwing the discus 20.58 metres, reaching 4.07 metres in long jump and throwing the shot put 8.50 metres.

All students, from year seven to 13, competed in events including discus, shot put, javelin, long jump and high jump, relays and running races.

Rangitoto house was the overall winner with 1093 points. Rakino was runner up with 926 points, in third place with 901 points was Ponui, followed by Pakatoa with 882 points.•