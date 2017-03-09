With great success, Waiheke High School recently held their annual athletics day.

“It was an outstanding day,” sports coordinator Shelley Robson said. “The staff were so proud of all of the students. The participation was better than ever, and the competitions were all very exciting.”

The students competed in their age group and were further divided into four houses, green Rangitoto, blue Ponui, red Rakino and yellow Pakatoa.

Six records were broken on the day, and especially the boys were on top of their game.

Jayden Smith broke the 12-year-old boys discus record with a throw of 25.57 metres.

13-year-old Robert Creighton set a new record in the 100 metres run with a time of 13.44 seconds, and he also broke the shot put record with a throw of 13.01 metres.

Eli Timmins smashed the record in the senior boys 400-metres race with an amazing time of 54.71 seconds.

The day ended with the 4×100 metres relay races where two more records were broken by first the 10 to 11-year-olds and later the 14-year-olds from Pakatoa house.

“Well done to all the students who broke records, got a placing in a race or a field event, and to all those who participated and gained points for their house.

“Once again big thanks to Rebecca Rose, head of PE, for her efforts, and to all staff members who helped out. The day ran so smoothly and was a lot of fun for all,” said Shelley.

After the last event, Pakatoa was the winning house, and the teachers relished their win over the prefects in the 4×100 metres relay. • Emma Haas