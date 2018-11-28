Artworks Theatre filled to the brim on the evening of Saturday 24 November when Radio Rebelde burst out of another winter hibernation with their energy back on full.

Warming up for the band was VJ and DJ Mano Paco and upcoming dub musician Leighton Fairlie.

“[Leighton’s] use of a looper to build up beats and foundations for the tunes was nice,” says local photographer and music enthusiast Graham Hooper.

“The trombone player and keys and bass man added to this on the covers of Bob Marley’s Exodus and Three Little Birds and to the originals Walk, Moonka and Galaxy, which had a really great reggae and dub feel.”

The audience was well warmed up for headline act Radio Rebelde and their no less than 15 band members.

New vocalist Ely Xir opened with Bongo Bongo, and was joined by guest singer Nikki Ngatai for No No No. Ale Perez sang Loco while playing his accordion and Raul Sarrot left his drum kit to do lead vocals in the song Gangsters.

Longtime percussionist Felipe Forero got the crowd jumping when he performed Bella Ciao, Pinocchio and La Carencia.

“The same great energy Radio Rebelde is known for, had everyone up and dancing,” Graham says. • Emma Haas