Constantly evolving Radio Rebelde had a wonderful send off for five members at Rangihoua Estate on Saturday.

Vocalist Ashley Blair and trombonist partner Greg Cossar (who had a stunning lime green mohawk on the day), Magico, Juan Silva and Sylvain Lapoiriere will be missed but the heart of the band will keep beating with their infectious Latino-ska dance beats. • Graham Hooper

Full story in this weeks Gulf News…. Out Now!!!