Waiheke Library will be launching new free storytime sessions for preschoolers on Fridays at 10am, starting from 12 February.

“We put storytimes on hold last year to give us time to reassess and connect with the community about their preferences for these sessions,” says Rhiannon Beolens, Senior Librarian Children and Youth.

“What came to light is that there is still a demand, but with so much on offer for preschoolers over the week, timing was an issue. We concluded that Friday mornings seemed to be a good fit for most families, so we have rescheduled our sessions to Fridays at 10am.”

The sessions are designed to be fun and engaging, with a mix of stories, songs and activities. They provide an opportunity to share a love of stories, take part in active movement and connect with other families in the community.

“It’s a well-known fact that reading aloud to children from an early age is a key element in establishing strong literacy skills, and it’s also been linked to the development of self-esteem, reducing stress, deepening family and social connections, and boosting brain development, so the benefits are huge,” says Rhiannon.

The library will also continue to offer Wriggle and Rhyme sessions for babies and toddlers at 10am on Thursdays. •