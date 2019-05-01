The Fullers 360 Waiheke Rams Seniors faced the Pt Chevalier Pirates at the Ostend Domain on Saturday. Playing in front of a jam-packed home crowd the Rams were pumped and ready to continue their impressive start to the season.

The match started with high energy and heavy hits by both sides. Waiheke scored first through Struan Laburn with a shift down the left side.

The game was an arm wrestle in the first half with Pt Chevalier hitting back soon after. Both teams scored another try each, Waiheke’s coming by the way of Tommy Beale muscling his way over the line. The half time score was 10-8 in Waiheke’s favour.

• Heather Windsor

