The Rainbow Warrior arrived in Waiheke on Monday, after starting a six-week tour of New Zealand at the spot its predecessor was bombed in 1985.

The tour is to pay homage to the original Rainbow Warrior and to celebrate the country’s recent oil and gas exploration ban. Greenpeace also used the opportunity to unveil a plan to solarise 500,000 New Zealand homes over the next 10 years with money that’s currently used to subsidise the oil and gas industry. • Sophie Boladera

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!