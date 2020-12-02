Radio Rebelde are celebrating 10 years since they began their Latin ska revolution on Saturday 19 December at Artworks Theatre.

They will be putting on a one-off show of Rebelde favourites, as well as a top-class support lineup of local talent on an incredible sound system.

Latin ska is Rebelde’s take on a style that originated in the Caribbean and quickly found favour among UK garage and punk outfits in the late 70s and early 80s. It’s fair to say that Radio Rebelde have their own spin on the style thanks to a few flamboyant South American members.

The evening is also planned as a reunion of sorts, as members from years past will be taking the stage to perform some of their hits.

“We are more of a collective than just a band,” says Raul Sarrot, drummer and occasional singer, “A sort of living organism if you will, that changes every year as members come and go.”

This philosophy is reflected in the music, as the blend of band members’ nationalities leads to a unique performance and one that has gained national recognition

The New Zealand Latin Awards celebrate Latin arts and culture across Aotearoa and in 2020 Rebelde were shortlisted as finalists for the Best Latin Band Award, a huge achievement that acknowledges the group as true pioneers. • Will Toogood

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!