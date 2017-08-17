Trivia fans can put their skills to good use on Saturday 26 August to help send Waiheke High School’s premier netball team to the Upper North Island Secondary School (UNISS) Competition.

Starting at 6.30pm at the Waiheke Sports Club on the Causeway, the quiz night fundraiser will involve teams of five to six people, who will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, with a cheese platter, oysters and snacks for the table.

The bar will be open throughout the evening. The cost per table is $200, and the winning table will receive a prize.

This year’s tournament takes place from Monday 4 September to Friday 8 September in St Johns, Auckland.

“The premier netball team is at the top of both their club and school competitions played every Saturday,” Waiheke High School sports coordinator Shelley Foster says.

“The girls placed eighth at UNISS last year; the goal is to win their grade this year.

“Please come along and support this talented and hardworking young team to help them achieve their goals. It will be a fun night.”

Shelley would like to thank Unichem Oneroa, who sponsored a raffle as well as new netball tracksuits for the girls, and everyone who bought tickets. Congratulations go to winner Daniel Robson.

Only a few tables for the quiz night event are left. Get in quick to reserve yours by contacting Shelley Foster on 021 024 80932. • Anna Ngo