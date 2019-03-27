The residents of one of Waiheke’s quieter and more idyllic spots, Putaki Point, commonly known as Shelly Beach, came together to celebrate neighbours’ day with a beach picnic.

New residents and old, some of whose association with the street spans 50 years, got together for a ‘get to know us’ barbecue.

Organisers took a light handed approach, in the tradition of the Putaki Point Neighbours Association whose motto is ‘no meetings only parties’ and a lot of fun was had.

Future initiatives will include a midwinter curry night and a street-wide garage sale in the spring.

Community development lecturer, John Stansfield, says the event was a perfect example of how communities are built and that more connected neighbourhoods are safer and more satisfying.