Diver’s Rock has been a favoured hangout for young Waiheke residents for decades and it is now also sought out by tourists. But a recent spate of incidents on properties traversed for years by people going to the rock has led Newton Road residents to remind people to use public access ways.

People may have assumed that access to Diver’s Rock and the blowhole was across public land, say residents, but there is no public track along the cliff and there never has been.

The sections extend to the high tide mark and over the last decade, new dwellings have been built on two of the properties. •

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!