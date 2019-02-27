Proposed changes to dog rules are worrying some owners and the Waiheke Local Board has requested discretion from council to determine local time and season rules.

Time and season rules are used in public areas such as beaches and parks during busy periods to avoid conflict between dogs and other users.

Auckland Council’s regulatory committee was proposing to ban dogs across the region’s beaches from 10am to 7pm, from Labour Weekend to 31 March. The proposed changes would standardise the time and season definition making it easier for the public to know when dogs are allowed, according to council. However, many do not agree and feel it is essential that restrictions differ depending on the area. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks gulf News… Out Now!!