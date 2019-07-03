    Principal’s task is far from plain sailing

    By -
    0
    25
    Principles Adam Cels at the building works Te Huruhi Primary. PhotoLesley Stone

    Principal of Te Huruhi School Adam Cels tells Alex Stone how he balances his work with family and his love of sailing – and the challenges of the school’s move to new buildings.

    Adam Cels has been principal of Te Huruhi School since 2013. Prior to that, he taught at a rural school near Taupo, Laingholm Primary in West Auckland, and Patoka, a small, three-teacher school in rural Hawkes Bay.

    These out-of-the-way postings perhaps reflect Adam’s early childhood, which was positively rural. Before he went to school, his parents were living a self-sufficient lifestyle on a farm block near Mangawhai. But most of his childhood was spent in Mount Maunganui, where his father worked as a marine superintendent, responsible for the stowage plans for ships in the harbour. His mother worked a variety of jobs.• Alex Stone

    Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!

    Subscribe and read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender Online

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR