The flood-damaged administration building at Waiheke Primary School reopened in time for term three on Monday, four months on from the flood which forced a rebuild of much of the block.

Parent and local sculptor Anton Forde has carved and gifted a Pou Kuia from a recycled Waiheke hardwood power pole, which will be a guardian of the school At the powhiri and unveiling of the Pou Kuia, each student touched the Pou with a leaf to share good wishes and a positive way forward.

As part of the celebrations, the school welcomed new students and whanau and opened the new class Kowhai. •