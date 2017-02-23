Auckland Transport’s new plans for parking at Matiatia are “a shocker”, says Waiheke Ferry Users Group chairperson Daniel Silva.

The plan includes price increases in the back paved and gravel car parks at Matiatia from $3 for 24 hours to $6 for parking until midnight.

The changes would see 60 of the 24-hour parking spaces in the second and third rows of the lower car park reduced to seven-hour parking at a cost of $1 an hour.

People have until 17 March to comment on Auckland Transport’s plans for the ferry terminal parking area and Owhanake car park in Matiatia valley.

However, Mr Silva says rather than taking part in yet another consultation with Auckland Transport, people should be calling on Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to take Matiatia’s car parks out of the hands of the “incompetent” council controlled organisation and offer them to a private company to run.

“Not a single new car park has been created and the new restrictions will decrease the parking available to most people.

“The cost of parking in a substantial number of areas is going to double from $3 to $6.

“Auckland Transport should not be increasing the prices when their service is so shocking,” says Mr Silva.

Six extra mobility parking spaces are planned in the front row of the seafront car park, bringing the total to 20, but reducing the general 30-minute spaces to 18.

Auckland Transport senior parking designer Jonathan Levell notes that the extra mobility parking will probably still fail to “meet demand”, so a $4 a day fee and 48 hour time limit will be imposed on mobility parking.

This will “encourage the consideration of alternative options”, he says.

Shuttles and other small passenger vehicles are set to get eight spaces in the second row of the car park that can be used for 30 minutes between 8am and 12pm.

Later in the day, these shuttle spaces can be used by all vehicles for up to seven hours for $1 an hour.

Existing seven day parking at Matiatia will be abolished and replaced with 24 hour parking that costs $6 a day.

The back rows of the car park will then offer 247 spaces for up to 24 hours.

Plans for the Owhanake car park include making about three quarters of the car park available for 24 hour parking, while the upper quarter would be used for 48 hour parking.

The gravel surface of the car park cannot be painted, so signs will indicate the time limits in each area.

No stopping signs will be placed on the eastern edge of the car park to stop people blocking the entry and exit lane.

Mr Silva says by stopping parking along the edge of the car park, the overall number of parking spaces will be reduced.

Auckland Transport is proposing the parking changes at Matiatia to address the need for more mobility parking, more parking for commuters and more spaces for people who catch ferries later in the day, says Mr Levell.

People can fill in an online form at www.AT.govt.nz/parkingconsultations or phone 355 3553 for further information.

Results of the consultation are expected to be available on the Auckland Transport website by the beginning of April. • Rose Davis