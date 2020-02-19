Josh Emett is bringing his Michelin star status to the table at Oyster Inn after taking over the iconic venue.

The Oneroa restaurant and hotel, which looks set for expansion, will be the MasterChef judge’s first solely owned restaurant in New Zealand.

Josh and wife Helen Cranage have spent time transitioning the restaurant in recent days and look forward to becoming part of the community here.

“I’m excited to be taking the reins of this Waiheke institution. I’ve always loved the relaxed seaside vibe and delicious food,” says Josh, who has been a regular visitor to the inn with Helen and sons Louis and Finn for many years. “I love the inn’s beach bach vibe and look forward to reflecting that in the new menus moving forward. It’s evolution not revolution, expect changes to come over the coming weeks and months as we gradually settle into the business.”

