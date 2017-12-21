Katie Trinkle Legge was on vacation in Mexico when she came up with the idea for community driven art show Postcards from Waiheke.

The local artist and coordinator had some water colours, some blank postcards, and a good measure of nostalgia: “How often do we get to send postcards anymore?”

And so the brief was born – unique creative work, nothing larger than A5-size, so the piece could be sent. The addition of some character mailboxes complete the show.

All works are on display in the Annex at Waiheke Community Art Gallery and they’re individually priced for sale, so you can send a little bit of Waiheke to your loved ones this Christmas. •