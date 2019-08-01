New Zealand Post and Kiwibank are separating from being in the same building, with the majority of post services moving up the village to Paper Plus from 15 August.

A revamped Kiwibank will remain in the current location, as will NZ Post PO boxes and parcel pick up.

“While we acknowledge this is a change in how people access services, we hope people enjoy the fact our new partner is located just 160 metres away from our current location,” says New Zealand Post head of retail Mark Yagmich.

• Sophie Boladeras

