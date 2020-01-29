Piritahi Marae was brimming with music from around the world last week as a talented group of 18 to 30-year-old musicians entertained a large crowd as part of Ethno New Zealand. Guests were welcomed on to the marae with a pōwhiri, and the large turnout meant extra chairs had to be sourced, although many preferred a comfortable seat on the grass under the warm sun.

According to organisers, Ethno’s mission is to revive and invigorate global traditional musical heritage and the organisation is present in over 20 countries, running international music camps, workshops and concerts to promote peace, tolerance and understanding.

Following a week-long camp at Piritahi, the young local and international musicians showcased their musical chops eliciting huge smiles, dancing and clapping from the audience. After the standout performance at Piritahi, the group performed at the Mangere refugee centre before wowing the crowd at the Auckland Folk Festival last weekend. •