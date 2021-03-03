Ponui gets jump over other houses at school sports

It was a carnival of colour on Waiheke High’s playing fields last Wednesday as the school’s athletes faced off for maximum house points.

Bragging rights went to house Ponui, who successfully defended their 2020 crown, with fierce competition amongst the houses dressed in their traditional blue, green, yellow and red colours.

Students from year seven through to year 13 competed in a range of track and field events, including shot, javelin, long jump and high jump.

Sports faculty leader Rebecca Rose said the highlight of the event this year was the participation, attitude and effort of the year 13s.

“I really felt they were amazing role models to the younger students this year,” Rebecca told Gulf News. “As always, the 100 metre races were another highlight with the finals taking place before lunch in front of the whole school.

“I was also proud of the number of students who entered the 1500m fun run race for participation points.

“The relays finished the day off, with 50 points on offer for first place in each relay. We finished with staff versus prefect team, but sadly staff lost this year!”

Overall, Ponui won the day with 1241 points, Rangitoto came second with 1038 points, followed closely by Pakatoa on 1029 and Rakino with 885. • Liza Hamilton