Waiheke High’s sports field was a riot of colour and adrenalin on Friday as the school’s houses faced off for their annual athletics day.

Dressed in yellow, red, gold and blue, the students competed under scorching sun conditions, with house Ponui taking the ultimate prize.

Sports faculty leader Rebecca Rose said attendance was high and participation was fantastic on the day.

Students from year seven right through to year 13 competed in a range of track and field events including shot, javelin, discus, long jump and high jump.

The day finished with a tightly contested staff versus prefect race.

Overall, Ponui won the day with 2041 points, Rangitoto came second with 1991 points, Rakino was third with 1814 points, and Pakatoa finished fourth with 1673.

Well done to Rangitoto for gaining the most participation points on the day.

A special mention goes to Seren Coughlan for breaking the 13-year-old girls’ discus record with a throw of 24.09m.

Beach Sports will be the next whole school event on Friday 6 March at Oneroa beach. All parents and supporters are welcome. •