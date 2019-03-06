Police Ten 7 filmed on the island this week in relation to a violent assault on 22 January when a woman was punched in the face, strangled and thrown over a fence near Palm Beach.

Despite an ongoing investigation into the incident and the release of an image of a potential witness, police have not been able to find the perpetrator.

Detective-sergeant and host Rob Lemoto and the Police Ten 7 crew met with Waiheke police sergeant Martin Felton on Monday to discuss the attack and to film at Piritahi marae, Palm Beach and other locations on the island • Sophie Boladeras

