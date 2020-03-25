These are unprecedented times and our focus remains on keeping our communities safe and preventing harm.

The public will notice an increase in police presence and we will adapt and change how we police in response to this situation.

Our focus will be on prevention through education and encouragement. We don’t want to get to a place where have to enforce these restrictions that come with alert level four, but we will if required.

Waiheke Police is asking that everyone commits to keeping themselves and their community safe by adhering to the restrictions imposed.

