Devina Shetty is leading microplastics research in the gulf analyzing plastic ingestion in fish with support from Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari. The University of Auckland masters student says she’s hoping her findings will aid in environmental legislation on a national level and help to strengthen waste management practices.

“I think another positive aspect that will come out of this study is helping education institutions raise awareness on sustainable practices, as well as informing students on what’s affecting our marine ecosystem.” •Sophie Boladeras

