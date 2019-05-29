This weekend will see an explosion of photography as Auckland Festival of Photography: Whakaahua Hakari opens across the city with a programme of exhibitions and talks designed to promote and showcase photography as an art form. The annual festival opens on 31 May and runs to 16 June and includes exhibitions in a variety of sites – several within easy walking distance of the Ferry Building. These include works on the Queen’s Wharf fence and at Silo 6 in the Wynyard Quarter where the 2019 Auckland Festival of Photography Annual Commission by photographer Yvonne Shaw can also be seen.

A wide range of satellite exhibitions contribute to the festival including Innate Islands which opens Friday 31 May at the studio of Emma Hughes in Oneroa. For this group show, Emma has gathered together professional photographers Phillipa Karn, Peter Rees, Alice Doig, Sonja Read and Amanda Odlin – people she has known for years in the industry. Sixteen-year-old photography student Jess Driver will also exhibit with the group.

•Sandra Chesterman The Arts

