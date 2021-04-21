Perfect conditions for the Dirt Track’s Easter Invasion meant huge numbers turning up on the hill to watch the thrills and spills of racing – and a few imported drivers crashing the prizegiving party.

Waiheke’s happy couple Jenna Harris and Craig Taylor battled it out in the Jalopy Class alongside Dad Ian Harris. And although Craig did take out the battle in most races, club spokeswoman Sarah-lee Edmonds reports it was Dad Ian who “really schooled them on how to drive”.

The highlight of Saturday’s racing was the Waiuku versus Waiheke Saloon Cup Challenge, which was able to go ahead for the first time since 2017 thanks to “a very sporting gesture in the true spirit of competition between our clubs”. And it was Waiheke who took the spoils 32-19 thanks to great drives from Bruce ‘Slick’ Beaumont, Duncan Styles, Colin Coetzee and Ian Harris.

The Northland versus Waiheke challenge was taken out by the very quick Northland team, who also took out the Interclub Challenge between cars from Meremere, Waiuku, Northland, Waihi Beach (thanks to Baldyman for the loan of a car) and Waiheke.

Saturday’s All-in Feature saw Bruce Beaumont take the title in his #66 car despite a three-quarter lap handicap and Driver of the Day was a deserving Jo Hobson from Meremere after her hard-charging efforts against some tough competition.

Sunday’s All in Feature was won by a flying Duncan Styles in his #511 car and he was also awarded Driver of the Day for his hard-charging and clean driving and was commended for his club spirit of taking passengers and helping out others over the weekend.

