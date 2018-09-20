Parents want their kids to walk or cycle to school, but a lack of footpaths, cycleways and crossings on the island is a major deterrent, according to a recent road-safety survey.

Parents of children attending Te Huruhi School, Waiheke Primary School and Waiheke High School were involved in the seven-minute survey in August, and 228 responses were received.

The results showed that despite the desire for travel by bike or foot to school, 70 percent of parents drove their children. Only 14 percent of students cycle to school, and 71 percent of parents worry about their children when they do.

“The board is seeking every opportunity to work with Auckland Transport to get more footpaths and cycle-lanes to get our children to school safely,” board chair Cath Handley says. • Sophie Boladeras

