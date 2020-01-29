The third annual guided paddle in Te Matuku Marine Reserve was held last weekend.

The Sunday event was a collaboration between the Experience Marine Reserves interactive days and SUP Waiheke and follows on from the previous weekend’s guided snorkelling around Enclosure Bay.

“With the help of Stand Up Paddleboarding Waiheke we were able to take 28 paddle boarders and kayakers through the mature mangroves at the top of the estuary,” says organiser Lorna Doogan.

“We saw matuku (white faced heron) who give the bay its name, and hunting kōtare (kingfishers) on the power lines. As well as kanae (grey mullet), tuna (eels) and parore feeding in the mangroves.”

The Experience Marine Reserves events for Waiheke may be over for this summer but there are still holding plenty of other events around the Hauraki Gulf – notably the chance to snorkel Otata, The Noises next month and see baby pāua, spotties, eagle rays, triplefins and mussels.

The first ever chance to do this takes place on 22 February with spaces limited to 22. Experiencing Marine Reserves will provide experienced guides and free mask, snorkel, fins and wetsuit hire. Sea shuttle from Okahu Bay is $75 per person plus booking fee for two snorkels, and from Waiheke for one snorkel is $30 per person plus a booking fee.

