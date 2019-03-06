The superb summer weather made for a perfect mix of camping and good honest outdoor fun for the island’s young equestrians last weekend.

Waiheke Island Pony Club’s annual camp was a chance for riders to immerse themselves in horses for an entire uninterrupted weekend, and as the sun rose over Blackpool Bay on Saturday morning riders were already paying early morning visits to their ponies and making the most of having them just over the fence.

Days were packed with mounted lessons as riders prepare for the club’s upcoming One Day Event on 17 March, as well as practical sessions on caring for a pony and mounted games. Late afternoon tides made a swim irresistible for most and were a lovely chance for kids and ponies to cool off after the day’s fun.

The club’s Riders without Horses group joined in on Sunday, and enjoyed a leisurely ride after their session – always the highlight of their day. Young rider Seamus White probably summed it up best on the last day when he said “Can you call my mum and ask if I can stay another night?”. •