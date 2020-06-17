Artworks Theatre is to be transformed into a French cabaret dance club for a party to raise funds for the theatre that has been hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Moulin Rouge theme means there will be a madam suite, burlesque dancers, French cocktails, a velvet photo booth and prizes for the most magnificent costume. Musical entertainment will come from the Solomon Cole Band and DJs Juice, Alisha and Chikaa.

“Let’s dress our best and find our flair again,” says Artworks Theatre co-director Kashmir Postel.

Fantasy costume rental is available from Otherworlds Costume Hire, which is open at Old Blackpool School on Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm and Fridays from 4pm to 6pm.

The party takes place on Saturday 4 July from 8pm to 12am. Tickets cost $20 online at artworkstheatre.org.nz and $25 at the door.•