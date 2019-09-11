A few large-scale developments could change the face of Oneroa next year.

A plan to develop the substantial 1037m2 lot at 124 Ocean View Road, which includes Island Gelato and the Oyster Inn has been in the works since 2015. In an application submitted to Auckland Council in 2017, development plans included the applicant seeking consent for a mixed-use retail and visitor accommodation complex on the Eastern portion of the site.

The applicant, Wilma Jacobson sought consent for a retail area, which would be split into three tenancies, as well as six visitor accommodation units on the first floor and a glass canopy over the footpath along Ocean View Road and Weka Road adjacent to the new building. • Sophie Boladeras

