A sighting on Sunday 13 January has confirmed a dotterel chick, which hatched on the Waiheke High School field, has taken to the sky.

“The chances of the eggs hatching and any chicks surviving were so remote that people were telling me that we had just as much chance of winning the lotto or going to the moon,” says Karen Saunders.

Karen, who is a committee member of Forest and Bird and founder of Native Bird Rescue, was an instrumental force in the protection of a family of dotterel that took up residence at the high school field in October. The breeding pair was able to successfully hatch two of three eggs on the field, which came as a surprise to many. Unfortunately, one of the chicks was likely eaten by a predator. However, one survived, and the family made their way to the beach. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!