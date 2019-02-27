Auckland Transport is carrying out work on the nearly 100-year old wharf at Matiatia to extend its lifespan.

“A new abutment has been installed at the landward side to better support the bearer beams,” says Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannon.

The wharf’s piles are also being replaced because they have reached the end of their intended lifespan, he says.

“We are taking the opportunity to renew the wharf decking and tidy up any existing redundant structural components.”

The fuel pontoon next to the wharf was replaced in November last year, he says.

The current works on the wharf started on 14 January and are expected to be completed in April.

Mr Hannon says resource consent was not required as the works are a renewal of an existing asset.

• Erin Johnson