While many of us won’t be taking the ferry to the city for a month or maybe more, some essential service workers are still commuting daily. Registered nurse Philippa Todd has been working intense 70-hour weeks at Healthline on Stanley Street. She and a team of health professionals take thousands of calls every day in a space where every second computer is decommissioned to make sure each person is two metres apart. In March, Healthline Covid-19 call centres fielded more than 130,000 calls from people wanting to register their self-isolation or to seek coronavirus health advice and information. • Sophie Boladeras

