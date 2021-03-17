Fair skies and light winds weren’t ideal for America’s Cup Racing on Sunday 14 March, but it made for spectacular conditions for Waiheke Island Pony Club’s Showjumping Day, with riders of all ages enjoying a day of friendly competition at the club’s Blackpool grounds. The full day event was postponed earlier in the month due to Level 3 restrictions.

Riders of all ages and stages had a chance to try their hand over the varied course. Senior rider Vita Spurdle enjoyed a particularly successful day, taking out the 80-90cm aboard chestnut mare Texas, and coming third aboard her spunky appaloosa, Spy.

After watching the action in the ring, the Riders Without Horses team enjoyed some time with hardworking pony Liquorice. Days like the Pony Club’s Showjumping event are a great opportunity for new riders to test their skills in a low pressure environment and get them used to a competitive atmosphere.

Head coach Bryony Cole says she was incredibly proud of all competitors. “Not only are these riders becoming confident and capable equestrians, the sportsmanship and camaraderie shown on the day was a standout, with riders cheering each other on, leaping in to help if any of the younger riders needed support and being genuinely delighted with each other’s success.”

The event could not have gone ahead without the generous support of sponsors and Bryony says the club is extremely grateful for all those that contributed.

“Special thanks from the club to Waiheke Farm Store for sponsoring a jump, and also providing some wonderful prizes for competitors. The course looked spectacular thanks to Waiheke Native Plants and Auckland Council for the loan of plants for the ring. It all made for a great day for our young riders.” •