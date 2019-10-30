As the new councillor for Waitematā and Gulf Islands, Pippa Coom says she wants to understand what Waiheke residents’ views are on key issues, support the local board and have the ear of the mayor.

Ms Coom replaces long-term councillor Mike Lee after nine years on the Waitematā local board and as chair for her last two terms. She says she’s used to working collaboratively and getting things done and it will be essential to find out how to continue to do that as councillor and be effective for all three local board areas she oversees. • Erin Johnson

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!