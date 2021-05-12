Ka kite, Covid! The doors to Waiheke’s Covid-19 Immunisation Centre are officially open, with vaccinations under way. Waiheke Medical Centre in Oneroa is the first GP clinic in the country to offer Covid-19 immunisations.

Practice manager Jayme Kitiona says it doesn’t matter if island residents are registered at different clinics or medical centres – everyone will be able to receive protection against Covid-19 at the new centre.

“I’m very proud of my team for their hard work and time spent getting this space ready,” Jayme said at the centre’s launch and blessing on Tuesday.

“This is a crucial service that’s needed for our community, and we would like to thank the Red Cross for the use of this space and ongoing support.”

Jayme says the on-island roll-out mirrors the national one, with people from high-risk groups prioritised first. As of this week, eligible Waiheke residents are receiving their vaccinations at the centre. Initially, people at risk of getting very sick from Covid-19 are being invited, including those aged 65 or over, people with disabilities and those with relevant underlying health conditions.

Pearl Ford was one of the first to get the jab on opening day. She visited the island’s Covid-19 immunisation centre on Tuesday after getting a phone call asking her to come in for her first jab of the Pfizer vaccine. • Sophie Boladeras

