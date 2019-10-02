The local board has endorsed a plan to improve congestion at Matiatia ferry terminal after weeks of back-and-forth with Auckland Transport (AT). The draft concept plan, on which AT consulted with the Waiheke Transport Forum and the local board will move the public pick up/drop off area to the 30-minute parking area. A new taxi stand will replace the current drop-offs while two new bus stops will replace the current taxi areas. The plan is designed to cater to an increase in buses travelling to and from the ferry terminal with the advent of the new bus network.

When Gulf News asked local board chairperson Cath Handley whether she thinks the plan benefits tourists and visitors to the island more than residents, she said, “The aim has been to keep everyone safer. I do think, yes, it advantages people who are catching buses and taxis to get away. I don’t think any of these things are ever ideal for everybody.”

Sophie Boladeras

