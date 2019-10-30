Treescape Ltd CEO James Fletcher, environment control division manager Keith Barber and Waiheke Walking Festival trustee Linda Simpson met up in Kuakarau Bay Forest Reserve last week to discuss plans for a new addition to this year’s festival calendar, focused on survival skills.

The walk will be guided by Treescape’s team leader on Waiheke Island, Richard Margesson and supported by a team of Waiheke Walking Festival volunteers.

Linda Simpson, who became a trustee after six years volunteering with the Waiheke Walking Festival, says she is excited by this new walk.

“Volunteering has definitely increased my enjoyment of walking. I love that the Survival Skills Walk aims to build confidence so people can move from guided to unguided, self-directed walks.”

