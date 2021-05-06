New ‘navigator’ privileged to oversee ‘petri dish’

Waiheke Marine Project now has a “navigator” to lead the mana whenua and community-led organisation.

The role was added to help catalyse and coordinate actions for local marine protection and regeneration, the project’s communications group says.

“Following a recruitment process, overseen by an independent human resources consultant, Miranda Cassidy-O’Connell was chosen to take up the challenge, joining the co-coordinators, and volunteers.

“The team is delighted to have the benefit of Miranda’s enthusiasm and experience for what is initially a three-month assignment made possible by transitional funding received from Gulf Innovation Fund Together (GIFT).

“Miranda is well known to our community and project participants through her high energy and facilitation skills within a previous position at the Department of Conservation.”

Miranda facilitated a three-day future search hui held by the Waiheke Marine Project at the end of October 2020 and recently resigned from her position as partnerships manager at DoC.

“It is a privilege to get this opportunity,” says Miranda. “Waiheke seems like a petri dish where ideas can be grown fast, tested, and then taken to scale.

“The passion and commitment to collaborate in the Waiheke Marine Project from such a diverse range of people bodes well for improving the marine environment.” •Erin Johnson

